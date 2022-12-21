Uganda Sends Another 1500 Troops to Somalia

21 December 2022
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — The Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) on Dec 13th sent a total of 1556 peacekeepers to Somalia to replace an equal number of fighters who have been recalled from the battlefield after serving for one year.

The troops under UGABAG XXXVII were flagged off by the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Wilson Mbadi at the Peace Support Operations Centre, Singo in Nakaseke district to replace UGABAG XXXIV.

Speaking to the troops, Gen Mbadi applauded partners for supporting the UPDF in its pre-deployment training to ensure the soldiers are fit for the job.

He on the other side urged soldiers to be patriotic and disciplined as they execute their duties in Somalia.

"You have been ably trained and we are satisfied with your readiness, we ask for nothing else but exceptional performance. The Somali people have their own culture and this is the reason why you undergo vigorous training before you step foot in Somalia therefore, work harder to consolidate your predecessor's achievements," Gen Mbadi said.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.