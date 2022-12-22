Nigeria: Boomplay, Apple Music, Spotify Make Burna Boy No. 1 Artist of 2022

21 December 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ada Osadebe

Grammy award winner, Burna Boy has been announced by Boomplay, Apple Music and Spotify as number one male artist for 2022.

Burna Boy's sixth studio album, "Love, Damini," which was released in 2022 was the top most streamed music on Boomplay Nigeria, Apple Music Nigeria, and Spotify Nigeria.

The album's breakout single, "Last Last," achieved widespread popularity, helping to push Burna Boy to the top of the charts.

In a fantastic achievement that perfectly encapsulates his enormously successful 2022, Burna Boy has now overtaken Drake as the most streamed artist of 2022 across three of the major streaming services in Nigeria.

