Nigeria: I'm Ready to Campaign for Tinubu, All APC Candidates - Buhari

22 December 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his readiness to campaign vigorously for the victory of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other candidates of the party in the forthcoming general elections in the country.

The President has, therefore, assured the APC and its candidates in the elections next year that he was ready at all times to campaign for the Presidential Candidate and all party candidates with "full energy and conviction."

According to a release issued on Wednesday by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, the assurance was to dispel expressed concerns in certain quarters that the President had not featured in campaigns since the national launch in Jos, Plateau State capital and to stress that while he remains committed to party politics, the functions and duties of the President will equally be upheld at times.

Speaking to the Nigerian community in Washington DC in the course of his recent visit to the United States, President Buhari stressed what he said all the time that he was ready to campaign for the party's victory in the general elections next year.

The President noted that the APC campaigns had so far been the most aggressive in recent history.

"They have been impressive and of a high voltage," compared to the opposition that seems to be playing catch-up.

He expressed strong optimism that the party will win all the elections fairly and squarely.

