Liberia: Yekeh Kolubah Beats War Drum

Opposition Montserrado County Electoral District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah has been beating war drum here, threatening to bring war if the government wants war.

Addressing a press conference in Monrovia Tuesday, 20 December 2022, Kolubah alleged that during his travel to Grand Gedeh County, President George Manneh Weah allegedly wanted him killed or to get him out of the county.

Kolubah did not provide proof to back his claim against the president.

But he also said if the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)-led government wants peace, he will help to maintain the peace in Liberia.

Kolubah is noted for talking harshly against President Weah as a way of venting his against against the regime, and also retaliating against alleged attacks by supporters of the Weah-led administration.

He was recently reported on some social media platforms of saying he had brought into the country a huge number of batoons to arm a group of people he has organized to serve as private guards for the opposition, including himself.

Kolubah's warning to bring war if the government wants it was in response to President Weah's description of the lawmaker allegedly as a psyschopath who knows nothing but to publicly abuse his leaders.

President Weah is reported to have made the comment during a thanksgiving service held at the Dominion Christian Fellowship Church in Congo Town upon returning to Liberia from a 48-day trip abroad.

Reacting to the president's political interplays at the Dominion Christian Fellowship Church, Kolubah warned that any of President Weah's supporters who wishes to attack him should go ahead.

But he also warned that it should be clear that anyone who attacks him, he will also retaliate.

The opposition lawmaker believes that the president has a major role to play in all of the harassment he (Kolubah) has been facing since he was elected to serve his people in the Legislature.

Kolubah alleged that some time back, his wife was taking his two-week-old baby out of Liberia, and President Weah allegedly ordered the seizure of their passports.

He claimed that the president gave the order under the pretense that his wife was running away with people's babies.

Kolubah narrated that when he got at the airport to inquire while his family's passports were seized, his two officials cars were also locked up by the Chief of Security at the airport under the alleged instructions of the president.

He argued that the Constitution made it very clear that as a citizen of the country, you are allowed to travel to any part of the county.

But he alleged that the president was instrumental in his plight to intimidate him up to the present.