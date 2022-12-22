Liberia: 6 Million National Heritage Culture Challenge Kicks Off Saturday

21 December 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel wise Jipoh

A national heritage cultural challenge with a 6,000000 Liberian Dollars or $40,000 United States Dollars prize will kick off Saturday, 24 December 2022 at the Tamma Corporation Heritage Village in Congo Town.

First of its kind, the national heritage cultural challenge will feature at least 75 participants.

They will include five from each of the 15 counties, exhibiting their talents, norms, and cultural values.

Tamma Corporation, a television group, Tamma TV Channel 2, is the organizer of the much-anticipated cultural challenge.

It will be televised live on its partner series SATCON Liberia, which also serves as a Co-sponsor of the event, including the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS).

Monrovia Club Breweries (Club Beer), the e-Wallie network, the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), and TipMe Liberia, among others, are partners.

Announcing the colorful cultural event, Tamma Corporation Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Kamara said the national heritage cultural challenge event's key objective is to discover and establish Liberians' national identities, true, cultural norms, and values.

Mr. Kamara disclosed that the winning team will walk away with a grand prize of US$40,000 or its Liberian Dollars equivalent, $6,000000.

He said the prize will be the winning team's county and an infrastructural development project.

He stated that individuals on the winning team will get a cash prize.

Mr. Kamra said the competition will also create a platform for the unique people of Liberia to showcase their talents, and knowledge of their culture.

He said they will showcase the skills they have including dancing, singing, and comedy, among other unique talents.

Mr. Kamara said the competition is for five weeks, and participants will demonstrate their cultural talents in various categories including cultural performances.

He said the demonstration will include the strongest warrior, a display of cultural dishes, fishing with nets, and leadership styles.

Further, he asked for the support of the public by way of votes through mobile phone messages, e-Wallie, and TipMe Liberia.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.