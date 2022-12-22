Liberia: Conservation International and Partners Donate 30k in-Kind Grant

Two community-based enterprises have received an in-kind grant from Conservation International through the support of the Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA).

According to a press release, the donation made through the Embassy of Sweden in Liberia targeted local waste management institutions.

The organizations that benefited from the in-kind grant are Device Community Sanitation and Waste Management, and Evergreen Africa Conservation, both Catholic and Kebbah Communities.

They received several pieces of field equipment aimed at supporting their plastic waste collection and recycling exercise in Monrovia.

The grant, according to the release is aimed at reducing marine litter and supporting plastic value chain-linked livelihoods as the community-based enterprises (CBEs) will be required to collect household plastic waste.

They will also be required to deliver wastes to collection centers for recycling and raise awareness of marine plastic pollution in their communities (Sophie, Catholic, Popo Beach, and New Kru Town Communities).

The items donated to the two CBEs include six-wheeler- tricycles, 18 safety gear, 28 safety boots, and 40 safety gloves.

Others were 20 safety glasses, three motorbikes, Two Laptops, six megaphones, 10 weighing scales, and two tablets, among others.

During the donation program, Mrs. Peace Quiminee said the support is meant to catalyze plastics and waste recycling and improve livelihoods.

The Blue Ocean Program Gender and Safeguard Officer said the blue ocean program will also improve conservation and biodiversity and climate protection with the involvement of the community-based organizations (CBOs) they are working with.

"Our first beach clean-up exercise in the Catholic and Sophie communities, we were greeted by community dwellers," she said.

"But most importantly the Device Communities Sanitation and Waste Management Incorporated was the only Community-Based Enterprise that worked along with us and it was from that time we built a relationship with this CBE, thus bringing us to where we are today," she added.

Madam Quiminee used the medium to encourage the dwellers of Catholic and Kebbah Communities to continue working with the CBEs.

Accepting the materials on behalf of Device Communities Sanitation and Waste Management Incorporated, the institution's Chief Executive Officer Doris Divine thanked Conservation International Liberia and its partners for the in-kind grant.

The donation is put at the cost of US$15,000.

"We are grateful to Conservation International Liberia for recognizing our effort as [a] local organization struggling to improve our environment by managing the waste from the community," Madam Divine stated.