Ghana: Aduana Stars PLP Gt. Oly

League leaders, Aduana Stars yesterday crushed wonder club, Great Olympics' perfect home record, beating them 1-0 at the WAFA Park in Sogakope in a betPawa Premier League match day nine fixture.

A 36th minute own goal by Olympics defender Oko Grippman in the 35th minute handed the 'Ogya boys' a two point lead over Hearts of Oak, having garnered 19 points to Hearts 16 points as the 'Phobians' also won 1-0 at the Nana Kronmansah Park against Nsoatreman, lifting them from fourth position to second.

Great Olympics were hoping to continue their fairy tale run at the Accra Sports Stadium where they won four out of four at their adopted grounds at Sogakope following the closure of the Accra Stadium for other events but stumbled.

The win also ensured Paa Kwesi Fabin's side escaped a third away defeat on the road in six games boosting their season's ambition of becoming league champions, a status they last achieved in the 2016/2017 season.