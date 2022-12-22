Gambia: Serrekunda East Reach Semi-Finals After Crushing Banjul 2-0 in Zonal Championship

Serrekunda East have booked their place in the semi-finals of the ongoing Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Super Nawettan (Zonal Championship) after crushing Banjul 2-0 on Monday. The game played at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium saw East displayed a solid performance and scored on both halves to earn a deserved victory.

East took the lead in the 14th minute courtesy of Ebrima Sonko. The defender met Ebrima Jarju's cross from the right wing in the penalty box which eluded Banjul defence to slot the ball into the far corner. The goal came after a beautiful interchange of play among East players, initiated by Assan Jallow who has been a nuisance to his counterparts throughout his presence in the game.

It was an East affair in the first-half. In the 35th minute, East's Mustapha Nyassi was brought down on the edge of Banjul's 18-yard. Assan Jallow executed the free kick and Banjul's shot-stopper Ahmed Savage parried the ball away for a corner.

Second-half resumed and Banjul introduced fresh legs forthwith in a bid to launch an equalizer. But East were equal to the task as they continued where they left it in the first-half.

In the 69th minute, Alagie Wally flick on header to Lamin Kinteh posed a goal chance for East, but Kinteh's miscue shot resulted in an out ball.

Five minutes later, Kinteh doubled the lead through a solo effort in the left wing, as he dribbled his marker and struck the ball at the top corner, tasking Banjul a comeback that never materialised. The goal, though, led to some push and pull amid the fans of both teams. The act however didn't disrupt the game. It ended 2-0 in favour of Serrekunda East.