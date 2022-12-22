Africa: Scan Aid Girls Team Win CAF Pan African U15 School Football Tournament in Cape Verde

21 December 2022
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Momodou Jarju

The Gambia representative at the CAF Pan African U15 School football championship in the girls' category, Scan Aid, have been crowned the champions of the maiden tournament after beating fellow finalist Guinea Bissau to the pinnacle by a goal to nil. The final was played in Santa Cruz, Cape Verde.

Scan Aid were crowned champions of the recent Gambia Football Federation (GFF) and Confederation of African Football (CAF) Pan African School Football U15 championship held in the country and thus represented The Gambia under the girls' category.

New Yundum who represented The Gambia under the boys' category were unlucky to lose in the final against Guinea Conakry 4-3 on penalty shootouts following a goalless draw in regulation time.

With the win, Scan Aid have earned a ticket to the AFCON 2023 in Egypt as Champions of WAFU Zone A, while New Yundum, who finished runners-up in the boys category, missed out an AFCON berth to Egypt.

"The Gambian girls were on scintillating form throughout the championship with a hundred percent record, beating Guinea Bissau 1-0 in the final game to finish a memorable and record breaking campaign. The girls will now represent WAFU Zone A in the African Cup of Nations to [be] hosted by Egypt in April 2023," the GFF stated.

"As winners, the Gambian Girls will pocket One Hundred Thousand Dollars (USD100, 000:00) while the boys will also receive Seventy-Five Thousand Dollars (USD75, 000:00) as consolidation. The Gambian team and delegation returns to Banjul tomorrow."

