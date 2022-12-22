Gambia: U20 Scheduled Friendly Game Against Second Division Team Cancelled

The Gambia junior scorpions (U20) were scheduled to play a friendly game against a second division team today as part of preparation for their forthcoming engagement at the continent level. But the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has through its Facebook page disclosed that the scheduled match has been cancelled. The football federation didn't give the reason for the cancellation.

"The proposed friendly match between Young Scorpion's (U20) and Tallinding United which was scheduled for tomorrow Thursday 22nd December has been cancelled," the federation stated on Facebook.

GFF added that the U20 team will resume its 3-day weekly programs next week after Christmas. The team trains from Monday to Thursday at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum in the morning hours of each day.

Tallinding United have confirmed the cancellation of the proposed friendly on their Facebook page and they have since arranged a replacement. They will now play against the Serrekunda East Zonal Team on Thursday at 8 am. The venue is Serrekunda East Mini Stadium.

The young scorpions have been having training sessions at the late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum ahead of the tournament which will be played between 19 February and 11 March 2023 in Egypt. The qualified countries are hosts Egypt, Tunisia, Nigeria, Benin, Senegal, The Gambia, Uganda, South Sudan, Mozambique, Zambia, Central African Republic and Congo.

In an earlier update about the state of preparedness of the team, GFF stated that Coach Abdoulie Bojang has assembled thirty (30) local based players currently undergoing training. The federation disclosed that 10 new players have been invited, who would all compete for a deserved spot in the final list for Egypt 2023.