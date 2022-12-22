Liberia: Cummings' Arrested Bodyguard Released

-Due To Prison Over crowdedness

Alternative National Congress Political Leaders' personal security has finally been turned over to the Monrovia City Court for illegal possession of firearms.

It is alleged that the police retrieved one black pistol marked Jericho 941 PSL, IWI (NSA 020) from defendant Justin Zigbuo, hence, the investigation has resolved to charge defendant Justin Zigbuo with the below crime.

Defendant Justin has been charged with a criminal offense of possession and sale of a physical object for lethal use which is in violation of Chapters 17, section 17.11 of the revised penal code of the Republic of Liberia, and forwarded to court for prosecution.

On Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 16:45hrs, the CSD charge of quarters (ranch) turned a case of possession and sale of a physical object for lethal use in which suspect Justin Zigbuo was turned over with one black pistol marked Jericho 941 PSL, IWI (NSA 020) for investigation.

The police charge sheet upon which the defendant was carried at the Monrovia City Court mentions that during crime scene observation or inspection, it was established that the crime (possession and sale of a physical object for lethal use) did occur, in that, the suspect Justin Zigbuo was arrested at the rally on the S.K.D. Sports Complex with one black Jericho pistol.

"That during the arrest of defendant Justin Zigbuo, he was informed of his Miranda rights at which time he was represented by his lawyer," the police charge noted.

The defendant according to the charge told the investigation in the presence of his lawyer that he has nothing to say and that he chose to remain silent.

According to the police charge, a background investigation was also conducted on defendant Justin Zigbuo during which time eyewitnesses who were on the scene but did not want to be named confirmed that suspect Justin Zigbuo was arrested with a black pistol at the rally on S.K.D. complex.

Meanwhile, following hours of detention at the Monrovia City Court coupled with the overcrowding of prisoners at the Monrovia Central Prison, Justin was allegedly released on 13.5.