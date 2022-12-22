Liberia: 37-Yr. Man Hooked

-For Counterfeiting

A 37-year-old man has been sent to South Beach for counterfeiting several thousand Liberian dollars.

Henry Simpson was on yesterday, forwarded to the Monrovia City Court following an investigation by the Liberia National police.

Arrested on December 9, 2022 in the Soul Clinic Community, Simpson had been charged with multiple offenses ranging from counterfeiting, economic sabotage, and money laundering.

The crime counterfeiting, economic sabotage, and money laundering which is in violation of 15.70 and 15.80 of the revised Law of Liberia (LNP).

According to our judicial correspondent, the City Court Judge's action was triggered by an investigation conducted by the Liberia National Police.

Defendant Simpson was arrested on December 9, in the Soul Clinic Community for being in possession of Four hundred and Fifty-four thousand Liberian Dollars.

A charge sheet from the LNP said during its preliminary investigation defendant Simpson, admitted to receiving the package of counterfeit from his friend in Dubai who earlier promised him (defendant) to send the sum of twenty-five thousand United States dollars for his (defendant) keep-up since he had just returned from South Korea and things were not fine with him.

Simpson was arrested in possession of the sum of four hundred, fifty-four thousand Liberian dollars which was retrieved by state security who arrested the situation.