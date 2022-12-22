Liberia: MCC Launches Program to Fight Climate Change

The Government of Liberia through the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) has launched a Project to address the climate crisis and enhance the beautification of Monrovia.

The project named Monrovia Grow Green (MonGrow Green) is intended to address flooding and sea erosion in targeted areas.

Monrovia City Corporation Deputy Director for Internal Operations Mr. Cain Prince Andrews launched the project on behalf of Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee on Wednesday, 21 December 2022.

During the launch, Mr. Andrews explained that the project seeks to transform Monrovia into a safer, cleaner, greener, and more inclusive city through participatory climate change mitigation and adaptation interventions.

Mr. Andrews indicated that the Monrovia City Corporation will work with migrants and displaced communities to plant 20,000 mangrove and coconut trees across Monrovia.

According to him, this will establish green corridors along the Japanese Freeway, West Point, New Kru Town coastlines, and the Mesurado River.

He indicated that these trees will serve four main purposes: balance the soil, provide a green and shady environment for residents, absorb excess soil/groundwater, and absorb carbon emissions emitted by human activities.

Accordingly, the project shall directly impact 150 climate migrants and internally displaced persons (IDPs) between the ages of 18 to 35 years.

He said the second group will be 36 years and above, comprising only women through livelihood training business support.

Most importantly, Andrews said, the project aims to provide a livelihood to climate migrants and IDPs.

He said it aims to provide public awareness and sensitization on climate mitigation and adaptation mechanisms.

Mr. Andrews stated that the MonGrow Green project is supported by the Mayors Migration Council through the Global Cities Fund for Migrants and Refugees Inclusive Climate Action.

The Global Cities Fund for Migrants and Refugees Inclusive Climate Action is a technical and financial support mechanism.

It unlocks opportunities for city initiatives that focus on building their resilience against the climate change crisis.

However, Andrews has admonished the selected communities, especially the 150 beneficiaries, to take ownership of the project.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He stressed that the extension of the project depends on the positive response of beneficiaries in taking ownership of the project.

"There are three things I want you all to consider as you embark on this journey; we want you to protect the environment, be careful on how to protect the environment, stop building in the waterways and take maximum precaution," he said.

He cautioned beneficiaries to protect the trees because there are people who do not want to see these things happening.

"We, ourselves can do this through local ownership. Lots of things the trees can do. And finally, let's work together with the City Government as my able Boss, the Lord Mayor Jefferson Tamba Koijee believes in inclusion," Mr. Andrews stressed.

In separate remarks, the beneficiaries lauded the Monrovia City Corporation, particularly Mayor Koijee and President George Manneh Weah for the opportunity given to them.

"Thanks to the MCC and government for this project and also keeping focus, while the opposition is causing distraction," they said.