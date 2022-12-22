Ghana: Asset Declaration Shouldn't Be Shrouded in Secrecy - GACC

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has stated that the declaration of assets should not be shrouded in secrecy as doing so can defeat the objective for the passage of the Conduct of Public Officers Law.

It explained that the country had an opportunity to strengthen her fight against anti-corruption through the Conduct of Public Officers Law.

"We are confronted with corruption and only legislation will give us a chance in fighting corruption," the Coalition noted.

Beauty Emefa Narteh, the Executive Director of GACC, stated at a symposium to mark International Anti-Corruption Day celebrations in the country organised by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) which was on the theme: 'Curbing Corruption in Ghana Through a Robust Conduct of Public Officers Law- Perspectives of Civil Society'.

She urged stakeholders especially the Executive and Legislature and not to dilute the Conduct of Public Officers Bill before passage because the nation stood better chance of detecting, punishing and/or preventing corruption with robust Conduct of Public Officers Law.

"Publication is another asset

declaration programme because it is provided by the Bill from the last Parliament however, it refers to publication of names of public officers who have declared and those who have defaulted and declared information be kept confidential.

"The publication of declared assets as an anti-corruption tool will require names of public officers and their assets and liabilities are published but against any attempt to keep declared assets confidential and publication also invites the public to offer another layer of verification.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Publication of assets and liabilities can lead to potential whistleblowers from the community informing relevant authorities of missing assets and liabilities from the publicised declaration," Mrs Narteh pointed out.

She however, acknowledged legitimate concerns of privacy when it came to issue of publication which should be taken seriously nevertheless, considering prevalence and pervasiveness of corruption in the country.

"We need to ask ourselves, on which side do we wish to err? Confidentiality or Anti-Corruption? The existence of a register is common feature of countries that allow public disclosure," Mr Narteh noted.