Ghana: NPP Women's Organisers Tasked to Help Break 8-Year Rule

The Deputy National Women's Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mimi Duah, has asserted that the party can only fulfil the expectations, hopes and aspirations of the citizenry if only it stays in power for a long period.

"Let's all work hard to support and assist our constituency women's organisers by talking about the government's programmes and social interventions as well as the party's policies," she said.

She made the assertion at an orientation programme in the Kwadaso Constituency in the Ashanti Region led by the Women's Organiser, Janet Awuah and under the auspices of Kate Gyamfuah, National Women's Organiser of the party.

It was part of efforts to get in touch with every woman in the party and all authorised constituency women leaders, to encourage them to organise orientation workshops for all polling station women's organisers.

Miss Duah said members, supporters and faithful of the party should note that people trusted and voted it to power for some members to get positions in government and, therefore, everyone in the party should ensure that these people would not feel disgruntled.

She encouraged them to continue working hard for the sake of NPP and talk to their members in communities about policies of the NPP government that had helped the poor in society.

Miss Duah lauded participants for showing up in their numbers to acquire knowledge and skills to help them achieve the target of the party breaking the eight-year cycle of political party rule in the country.

"Kate Gyamfuah has demonstrated leadership in women wings across the nation since statistics rightly prove women's votes increased in the last elections, which made the NPP government retain power," Miss Duah noted.