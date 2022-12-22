Ghana: CEO of NYA Honoured By EMP

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, was on Wednesday honoured by the Elite Mentoring Programme (EMP).

The citation accompanying the honour mentioned his immense contributions and initiatives towards youth development in Ghana and was signed by the founder of the Elite Mentoring Programme (EMP), Rev. Dr Edgar Collingwood Williams.

Handing over the citation during a brief ceremony at the NYA office in Accra, the EMP Operation Director, Miss Akua Opoku-Mensah, said her team admired the efforts and ability Mr Hadzide had, to mobilise and support the youth in every way possible.

"On behalf of the founder, management and members of EMP, we want to express our profound gratitude to you for always opening your doors to hear our voice and worries, we pray that the youth would always be your priority," she said, adding that it was for that reason they decided to bring a token to say thank you and appreciate his vision, passion and dedication to the development of the youth.

On his part, Mr Hadzide when receiving the citation expressed his gratitude to the EMP team for the honour done him, and promised to continue to work harder for the betterment of the youth who were the future leaders of the nation.

"We need to join hands to inculcate our values as a nation in the next generation which is key to national development," he said.

Elite Mentoring Programme (EMP) is a Christian-centered non-governmental organisation (NGO) that believes in the power of monitoring and seek to offer diverse opportunities to the vulnerable and less privileged African youth with focus currently on the Ghanaian youth.

EMP aims at helping these young ones into developing a positive mindset, identify and grow in their skill set and talents, as often said the youth were the future leaders of every nation.

EMP also employs structures such as apprenticeships, internships and formal guilds to reach out to youth and help them find fulfilling, meaningful vocations.