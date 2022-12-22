Ghana: Captain One Golf Society Gets Support for Junior Golf Devt Programme

Two members of Akwaaba Golf, UK, Mr. Tony Anderson and Alhaji Gali have donated 1,000 pieces of practice balls to a Ghanaian non-profit charity organisation, Captain One Golf Society.

The gesture was to support the development and promotion of golf among juveniles in Ghana.

Presenting the items, the duo said they were motivated to make

the donation after hearing about the success story of Captain One Golf Society's kids' project currently running at all major golf courses in Ghana.

They were of the view that as golfers, they get excited when the underprivileged in society were given hope and an opportunity to showcase their talents.

President and Founder of the Captain One Golf Society, Mr Pius Ayeh Appiah, thanked the duo for the support and assured that the balls would be used for its intended purpose.

He said the Society has a kids golf development programme across the various golf clubs in Ghana among who the items would be distributed to.

He said the Society was now a fully registered non-profit organisation working towards making golf a sport for all especially among the vulnerable and underprivileged in society.

He called for more support and added that the Society was currently preparing for the second edition of their kids tournament scheduled to tee-off at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi on Friday, January 20, 2023.