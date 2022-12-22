Ghana: Captain One Golf Society Gets Support for Junior Golf Devt Programme

22 December 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

Two members of Akwaaba Golf, UK, Mr. Tony Anderson and Alhaji Gali have donated 1,000 pieces of practice balls to a Ghanaian non-profit charity organisation, Captain One Golf Society.

The gesture was to support the development and promotion of golf among juveniles in Ghana.

Presenting the items, the duo said they were motivated to make

the donation after hearing about the success story of Captain One Golf Society's kids' project currently running at all major golf courses in Ghana.

They were of the view that as golfers, they get excited when the underprivileged in society were given hope and an opportunity to showcase their talents.

President and Founder of the Captain One Golf Society, Mr Pius Ayeh Appiah, thanked the duo for the support and assured that the balls would be used for its intended purpose.

He said the Society has a kids golf development programme across the various golf clubs in Ghana among who the items would be distributed to.

He said the Society was now a fully registered non-profit organisation working towards making golf a sport for all especially among the vulnerable and underprivileged in society.

He called for more support and added that the Society was currently preparing for the second edition of their kids tournament scheduled to tee-off at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.