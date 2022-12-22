Ghana: Legon Cities Triumph in Battle of Royals

Legon Cities resumed the betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) on an impressive note yesterday, defeating newly-promoted Kotoku Royals FC 3-0 in what is termed battle of the Royals at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, yesterday.

The win lifted the Royals to the upper echelons of the table and left the newcomers in a difficult situation as they aim to survive the relegation battle this season.

It marked the end of the winless streak of Cities who had gone winless in the two games before the break for the World Cup in Qatar.

Legon Cities grabbed the leader in the 28th minute after an end-to-end battle in the opening stages of the game.

Legon Cities skipper Jonah Attuquaye scored the first goal of the campaign to put the visitors ahead after a good work from the midfielders.

The home team responded swiftly and carried the game to their guests but failed to find a way past the defence of the Royals from Accra.

Interestingly, it was Maxwell Konadu's lads that went closer again ten minutes after the opener with Jonah Attuquaye missing narrowly from a beautiful setup from former Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kordzi.

The save by the Royals goalkeeper Clinton Quaye proved to be the biggest on the day as it kept his side in the game.

But Cities broke Royals resistance when Kordzi doubled their advantage from the spot.

It was Kordzi's first league goal of the season for his new club since joining from the Phobians.

Alex Aso killed off any attempt of a comeback from the host as he rounded off the massive victory for Cities with a goal at the dying embers of the game.

The defeat deepened Royals position on the table, remaining bottom of the league with four points.