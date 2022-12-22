Liberia: Health Crisis Looms Over MCP

Supreme Court of Liberia has instructed magistrates to release pretrial detainees amidst reports of a looming health crisis at the Monrovia Central Prison (MCP).

The mandate was given by the honorable court recently ordering Magistrates in Montserrado County to release Pretrial detainees with minor offenses, who served beyond a period of 30-day jail term.

Last week, the Prison Superintendent said they reverted to rejecting suspect criminals due to overcrowding.

According to prison officials, the prison is overcrowded as such they have vowed not to allow any more inmates until measures are instituted to address overcrowding at the Monrovia Central Prison.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court's recent decision followed an outcome of a meeting between Justice Minister--Frank Musa Dean and Justices of the Supreme Court in connection with the huge overcrowding of the prison facility.

The decision comes after the West Point Magisterial Court issued a contempt charge against Monrovia Central Prison Superintendent Varney Lake for refusing to jail a defendant from the court.

Some of the inmates complained of an outbreak of strange skin disease at the prison Assistant Justice Minister for correction could not uprightly confirm but said if the prison is extremely overcrowded you expect such