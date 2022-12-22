Angola: New Angolan Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau Presents Credentials

2 December 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The new extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Angola to Guinea-Bissau Mário Augusto presented Thursday in Bissau his credentials to the President of that country, Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

Appointed to the post on October 12, 2022, by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Mário Augusto has been a career ambassador since August 2022.

The diplomat has already assumed the functions of minister-counselor of the Embassy of Angola in Portugal, as well as deputy representative of Angola to the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP).

Graduated in Law, Ambassador Mário Augusto, who is specialised in International Affairs and Communication, takes over from Daniel António Rosa, who left Bissau in October 2020 to assume the same role in Singapore.

Mário Augusto is the author of two books, namely "The United Nations in the Context of International Law" (2005) and "The Conflicts and Angolan Experience in Its Resolution" (2019).

