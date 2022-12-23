Nigeria: Troops Eliminate Over 60 Terrorists, Apprehend Over 50 in North-West, North-Central

DHQ also said the troops apprehended more than 50 terrorists and their collaborators as well as rescued 27 kidnapped victims in various operations within the last three weeks.

Defence Headquarters says the armed forces have in the last three weeks eliminated more than 60 terrorists and bandits in the North-west and North-central parts of the country.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Musa Danmadami, a major general, made this known while giving updates of military operations on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Danmadami said the troops also apprehended more than 50 terrorists and their collaborators as well as rescued 27 kidnapped victims in various operations within the period.

He said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in the North-west had sustained operational activities through fighting patrols, raids and clearance operations in bandits enclaves within Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kaduna states.

He said the troops on 3 December, neutralised five terrorists while others fled during fighting patrols at Ungawan Babale and Rafin Sarki in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The defence spokesperson said the troops also apprehended a suspected gun runner who had been on the wanted list of troops at a filling station while refueling his car at Ja'ama area of the state.

According to him, five AK47 rifles, 4,000 rounds of 7.6mm special ammo concealed in a sack, four magazines, teargas cannister as well as knives were recovered from him.

"Consequently, within the weeks in review, troops recovered seven AK47 rifles, one baretta pistol, one locally made rifle, three locally made pistol and four locally made guns.

"Also recovered are 55 motorcycles, seven uncoupled motorcycles, 13 mobile phones and 820 rustled cattle as well as the sum of N2.3 million.

"Troops equally neutralised 27 terrorists, arrested 36 suspected terrorist and rescued 35 abducted civilians," he said.

Mr Danmadami said the air component of Operation Whirl Punch carried out an air strike at identified terrorists hideouts in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna Dtate killing scores of terrorists.

He said the feedback after the bombardment confirmed that seven terrorists kingpins who were on wanted list were neutralised.

According to him, Jibrin Gurgu, Isah Jauro and Tambuwal from Zamfara as well Noti, Bala, Yunusa and Burti who were on the watch lists of security agents were all neutralised with their foot soldiers.

In the North-central, Mr Danmadami said the troops also sustained crackdown on terrorists and other criminal elements.

He said the air component of Operation Safe Haven on 3 December, conducted air interdiction operation in identified bandits hideouts at Odare, Magama forests and Zurak general area of Kampani village in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to him, seven motorcycles, each mounted by three bandits were seen trying to escape but were bombed.

He said feedback confirmed that the bandits suffered severe casualties as they were all confirmed to have been neutralised in the air strikes.

(NAN)