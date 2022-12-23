Nigeria: 2023 - Sanwo-Olu Campaign Train Lands in Ikorodu, Assures Residents of Better Deal

The Governorship campaign train of the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu on Tuesday landed at Ikorodu, Lagos East senatorial district with the governor assuring the electorate of more dividends of democracy if they re-elect him and his running mate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

Candidates of the party running for national and State legislative seats in the district also led scores of their supporters to the campaign attended by members of the State cabinet, Governance Advisory Council (GAC) members, and various political support groups.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who showcased his administration's scorecard in projects and promises fulfilled to residents in the Lagos East, which comprises Ikorodu, Kosofe, Somolu and Epe provinces said the quality of projects and programmes initiated by his administration had positively changed the socio-economic narrative in the district, improving the wellbeing of the people.

Sanwo-Olu regaled the crowd with the list of infrastructure projects ready to be commissioned in the Lagos East District, disclosing that President Muhammadu Buhari would be in the State in January to inaugurate the 32-metric tons Rice Mill project built by his administration in Imota.

He said: "Today, we have come to you to seek your mandate and support for another term. We are here with our hands full of fulfilled promises, which are already changing the socio-economic situation in this part of Lagos. After this campaign, we will be coming back to Ikorodu for the formal commissioning of Oba Sekumade Road and Ipakodo Road. The President will also be coming in January 2023 to inaugurate the Imota Rice Mill, which we have completed and has been in operation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Also in January, the first deep seaport we have initiated in the Lekki Free Trade Zone is due for inauguration. In the same free zone, we have the biggest refinery to be commissioned by Mr. President. The first phase of the six-lane Lekki-Epe Expressway from Eleko to T-Junction is getting ready for completion and will be formally opened. We have delivered a Mother and Child Centre in Epe, just as we opened a regional emergency centre in Epe. These are some of the projects cited in Lagos East and they are verifiable."

Sanwo-Olu said the approval and the siting of an airport in Ibeju Lekki was another "step forward" towards delivering his administration's agenda of Greater Lagos and keeping the Lagos East on the path of economic prosperity.

The Governor said the creation of Lekki Free Zone was a triumph for the vision of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who initiated the idea that had transformed Epe Division into a new economic hub.

Sanwo-Olu said his government had started development of West Africa's largest Food and Logistics Park in Ketu Ereyun, Epe.

He added that his administration, in the last three years, had empowered thousands of young farmers and entrepreneurs in agro business.

In road infrastructure, Sanwo-Olu has completed the first phase of Ijede Road, while construction work is being completed on Ogombo Road. He said the network of roads inaugurated by his administration in Soluyi community in Gbagada had not only improved mobility, but also life quality.