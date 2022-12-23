Nigeria: Osun Governorship - Forensic Expert Testifies for Adeleke

The forensic report was also admitted as exhibit by the tribunal after Mr Oduntan was crossed-examined by the petitioners' counsel.

A forensic expert, Samuel Oduntan, on Thursday, appeared before the Osun Election Petitions Tribunal in defence of the forensic report conducted on some election materials/BVAS machines used in the July 16 governorship election in the state.

The forensic report was also admitted as exhibit by the tribunal after Mr Oduntan was crossed-examined by the petitioners' counsel, Akin Olujimi (SAN).

Mr Oduntan told the court that the report was arrived at after a forensic audit of some election materials in the governorship election.

He said the respondent (Governor Adeleke) had also instructed him to carry out a physical inspection as well as a digital forensic examination on the BVAS machines used for the election.

He said it was also in pursuant to the Order of the Tribunal on 2 September directing INEC to allow the 2nd Respondent to inspect all the electoral materials used in the election.

"The 2nd Respondent instructed me to carry out physical inspection as well as digital forensic examination on the BVAS machine devices used for the election," he said.

Mr Oduntan said his observations were reached in consonance with the global best practices required of a statistician/ forensic examiner in reaching the observations and discoveries made therein.

"I examined BVAS machines obtained from INEC, CTC of Forms EC8A, EC8B, EC8C & EC8D. I also examined CTC of Forms EC40G, INEC Osun State Directory of Polling Units, 2022; BVAS Authentication Report and BVAS Machines.

"Other documents examined are INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the conduct of elections, 2022 and Manual for Election Officials 2022," he said.

Earlier, the petitioner's counsel, Mr Olujimi, cross-examined another witness presented by the second respondent (Mr Adeleke), Bunmi Jenyo, on the educational qualification of Mr Adeleke for the Osun governorship.

Mr Jenyo told the court that Mr Adeleke did not forge any certificate, or had any conflict in his certificates and was qualified to contest for the election.

He said that all the schools attended by the governor in the United States confirmed his certificates, and transcripts across the various schools.

"The certificates and schools attended were also reviewed and their legality confirmed by the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Education.

In his response, Mr Olujinmi questioned the authenticity of some documents tendered by Jenyo before the court and reserved his contention in his final written address.

NAN further reports that the third respondent's (PDP) counsel, Alex Iziyon, opened his case and informed the court that he was not calling any witnesses.

Mr Iziyon said that he relied on the other witnesses called by the first and second respondents.

The tribunal judge, Tertsea Kume, however, adjourned the case until 13 January 2023, for the continuation of the hearing.

(NAN)