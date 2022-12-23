Ghana: Great Bright Minds School Holds Graduation

The Great Bright Minds School, located at Tetegu in the Weija-Gbawe municipality of the Greater Accra Region has called on parents to desist from hindering children and allow them to express themselves freely as often as possible.

This, according to the educational center would go a long way to boost confidence in children, unearth their potentials and make them critical thinkers.

Chairman of the Parents Teacher Association (PTA) of the school, Mr Raymond Arthur who made the admonishment at the 2022 graduation ceremony of the school over the weekend stated that a confident child has no fears showcasing his or her capabilities, stressing that having such traits contributed to academic excellence.

The ceremony was held on the theme"encouraging the spirit of creativity and instilling self confidence in the young generation."

Mr Arthur mentioned that grooming children to become successful and responsible adults was not the sole responsibilities of school authorities.

He therefore charged parents and guardians to ensure they monitored the academic progress of their wards closely to identify gaps, while liaising with teachers to bring out the best in the children.

"Many parents are very busy going about their duties just to make some money to fend for their families, though this is very necessary, we should not forget that we have the responsibility of collaborating with teachers in the interest of our wards," he added.

The PTA chairman commended authorities of the Great Bright Minds School for their contribution towards the development of the Tetegu area, revealing that the school had provided street light within the area which has boosted security in the jurisdiction.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also disclosed that due to the realisation of the significance of unearthing the talents in children, the school had also introduced various activities like the formation of a pre- school choir, ballet lessons and other programmes to "make learning fun."

Guest of honour for the ceremony, Madam Deborah Adu Danso, touching on the essence of creativity mentioned that creativity was diverse and could be used to solve many problems.

She therefore underscored the need for teachers and parents to see entertainment as a way of building creativity.

"We must be tactical when dealing with children. Many will underrate singing and dancing but these acts are good ways to test creativity."

"Let us allow the children to explore and dance in harmony with beats during classroom activities. Teachers should be intentional in allowing children explore to drive them in finding their potentials and shine for the whole world to see," she added.

The school's prefect, Prince Addy on his part expressed gratitude to teachers for their selflessness and assured that the pupils would continue to adhere to the school's rules and regulations.

Meanwhile after the ceremony some parents commended the Great Bright Minds School for inculcating a sense of discipline in their wards and making it possible for the children to excel academically.