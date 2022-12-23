Nigeria: Youth, Not Oil, Is Nigeria's Economic Mainstay - - Gov Abiodun

23 December 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, declared that Nigeria's huge population of youths, and not oil, is the country's economic mainstay, adding that a well-nourished and developed youth are capable of launching the nation into global reckoning.

Abiodun said this while delivering a lecture at the Fourth Convocation ceremony of the Mountain Top University, MTU.

Speaking on the topic, 'The Youth as Catalyst in Building Nigeria's Future,' the governor said that Nigerian youths are knowledgeable and vibrant with an indomitable spirit.

He said: "Let me say without fear of contradiction that we have a lot to be proud of but our attitude to our youths is not part of it. A significant dimension of our leadership predicament in Nigeria is due largely to the disenfranchisement of the Nigerian youth.

"I dare say that the statistical story of the Nigerian youth seems to have taken worse dive even with democracy. You, our youths need to have faith and believe and for those who desire to change the equation and advance the course of our youth in business and politics.

"But more than anything else, do not let someone else create your world for you."

In his remarks, the Chancellor of the university and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire Ministry, Dr Daniel Olukoya, while congratulating the graduands, noted that the school was set up to provide an all-round education that would make its products compete favourably with the best in the world.

The institution graduated 264 students with 31 first-class, 125 upper-class divisions, 93 with lower-class division, 10 with third-class division and five postgraduate degrees.

