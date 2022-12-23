Nigeria: NBA Asks Court to Bar Pauline Tallen From Holding Public Office

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has dragged Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, praying the court to bar her from holding any public office in the country.

The NBA in the suit, accused the Minister of inciting citizens to disobey the judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction.

It alleged that the minister had in a speech she made at a public function, described a Federal High Court decision that sacked the only female governorship candidate in the country, Aishatu Binani, as a "kangaroo judgment."

It noted that the judgment, delivered on October 14, was in a suit against the All Progressives Congress, APC, by a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

The Minister had while reacting to the judgment, reportedly, said: "The ruling that sacked Aishatu Binani, the only female governorship candidate in the country is a kangaroo judgment that should be rejected by well-meaning Nigerians. The court is declaring that the party has no candidate. This is unacceptable. It is like a kangaroo judgment, but we will not give up."

NBA told the court that the minister made the statement on October 15, 2022, at the sidelines of the First Global Reunion and Annual General Meeting of the Federal Government Girls' College, Bida Old Girls Association in Abuja.

It is praying the court to declare that the comment by the Minister "is unconstitutional, careless, reckless, disparaging, a call to disobey the judgment of court and therefore, contemptuous of the Federal High Court of Nigeria."

It further wants the court to "Declare that by virtue of the aforesaid statement of the defendant referring to the judgment of court as 'kangaroo', the defendant is thereby unfit to hold or continue to hold the office of the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development of the Federal Government of Nigeria, or any public office of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

NBA also wants the court order the defendant to publish a personally signed apology letter to Nigerians and the Judiciary on a full page of two national dailies; an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from holding any public office in Nigeria by reason of her conduct complained of unless she purges herself of the ignoble conduct by publishing a written apology which must be published in each of the dailies"