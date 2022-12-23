Liberia: President Weah Assures Transparent Election

22 December 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

President George Weah has assured Liberians and the international community of a free, fair, transparent, and credible election in 2023.

He made the statement during the official lighting of the National Christmas Tree and Cantata on Wednesday at the Grand of the Executive Mansion.

"Let me say again, that I will do all that is legally within my power to ensure that the coming elections are conducted in an atmosphere that is conducive for citizens to freely and safely exercise their sacred constitutional right to choose those who will lead them. The voices of the Liberian people will, and must, be heard and respected," he said.

President Weah who has a Church, said, "As we go forth from this place today, let us do so with love in our hearts for one another, always remembering that we are our brother's keepers. Let us resolve to always use dialogue to address our differences, rather than violence. And let us remember that there is so much more that unites us, than that which divides us. We are Liberians, first and foremost, so let us celebrate the diversity in our unity."

"And so I now call on all Liberians, wherever you may be under the sound of my voice, to join hands so that we can continue to build a better Liberia for us all. Together, we are stronger. United, we are invincible," he added.

