Liberia: India Amb. Yadav Visits Minister Sirleaf

... As He Hails Liberia's Post-Conflict Success Stories

MONROVIA-The Indian Ambassador accredited near Monrovia, Pradip Kumar Yadav has indicated that his country is motivated by the post-conflict success stories.

Ambassador Yadav said his country's motivation is particularly Liberia's smooth democratic transitions that the country and its people continue to experience.

The Indian Ambassador stated: "Unlike Liberia, unsuccessful democratic transitions serve as a major trigger of most post-conflict countries causing many of those countries to revert to war".

Ambassador Yadav speaking over the weekend in Monrovia when he paid a courtesy visit on Internal Affairs Minister, Varney Sirleaf at his Capitol Hill Office, said the successes of Liberia's peaceful transitions years of civil wars are stories countries of the African Continent and around the world need to emulate.

The Indian diplomat, who is the first Resident Ambassador in Liberia, also spoke of how crucial peace and reconciliation are to the overall development of Liberia as well as the citizenry.

Ambassador Yadav further renewed the Indian Government's continued support to Internal Affairs Ministry in the areas of peace, reconciliation, and agriculture through the Ministry's nationwide communal farming activities.

He then accepted Internal Affairs Minister, Varney A. Sirleaf request for capacity building of the Ministry's staff, both at the central and local government levels to enable them to effectively and efficiently lead the Liberian Government Decentralization Reforms.

Ambassador Yadav reiterated his commitment to his effort to further strengthen the already existing bilateral ties between Liberia and India.

Speaking earlier, Internal Affairs Minister, Varney A. Sirleaf applauded the Indian Government for establishing an embassy in Liberia, rather than a Consulate as was previously done.

Minister Sirleaf also thanked the Indian Government for always standing by Liberia during the country's dark days when wars were raging displacing hundreds of thousands of Liberians both internally and in the sub-region.

He spoke: "Of efforts played by the Government of India in the restoration of peace to Liberia with the sending of Indian All Female Police contingent to form by of United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL)".

Minister Sirleaf then presented a case of support to Ambassador Pradip Kumar Yadav for support, owing to India's advantage in agriculture, governance decentralization as well as service delivery, technology and democracy, among others.

He spoke Friday when India's Ambassador accredited to Liberia paid him a courtesy visit at his Internal Affairs Ministry Office on Capitol Hill in Monrovia.

India - Liberia Relations in the Past

India was represented in Liberia through its embassy in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, and an active honorary consulate in Monrovia since 1984. Liberia was represented in India through its resident mission in New Dehli which subsequently closed due to budgetary constraints.

Aim of the embassy

Is to further strengthen the bilateral and commercial relations between India and Liberia and also look after the interests of the Indian community.

India Embassy Officially Opened in Liberia

The embassy of India in Monrovia was opened in 2021 with the first resident ambassador, Shri Pradip Kumar Yada, assuming charge on August 8. 2021.

On November 26, 2021, Ambassador Yadav presented his letter of credence to Liberia's President, George Manneh Weah.

Strategic Cooperation

Bilateral relations have traditionally been strong and cordial with Liberia's full-fledged support for India's aspiration for permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council. In recent years, both nations have developed close and extensive cooperation in trade, military, and strategic fields.

India sent the first all-women police unit of the UNMIL Peacekeeping Force to Liberia in 2007, with further batches arriving in the following years.

The Indian Government has taken a proactive role in creating new models of community and service-oriented policing in Liberia.