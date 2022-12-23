Liberia: Journalists, Joint Security Officers Conclude Two Days 2023 Elections Sops Familiarization

Ganta — Security personnel of the police, immigration and the Drugs Enforcement Agency have concluded a two-day awareness interaction on the roll-out of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for security and the media in elections

The SOPs were validated on October 25, 2022, and signed on November 28, 2022. Signatories include: the Press Union of Liberia, the head of the joint securities on behalf of the security forces, Representatives from Civil Society Organizations as witnesses.

Frank Doloqu

The initiative was supported by the UNDP and Internews. The two days Gbarnga event brought together journalists and security officers from around Liberia including staffers from the Election Commission, UN Women and the peacebuilding office, among others.

The two-day event was intended for journalists and officers of Liberia's joint security which include police, Immigration and DEA to familiarize themselves with the document and established good working relationships between the media and the security during electoral periods.

The document will ensure all parties played their role without hindrance and interference during the electoral process and will ensure respect for each other and a cordial working relationship

For his part, the Liberia National Police head of Research and planning Augustine Brown described the gathering as the best for both parties as he urged the Media not to rush in reporting on events and cautioned the police against arresting media workers.

"Journalists are our friends, they help to report our work, let's see them as our friends Augustine," Brown added.

He stressed the need for media and security agencies to have a good working agenda as they all have the same goals.

The County Coordinator for Foundation for Community Initiatives, a civil society organization based in Grand Gedeh, County Choma Krayee, also called on stakeholders including the media and security agencies to sustain the peace.

She noted that both parties need to work together and have respect for each other.

For the Liberia Peacebuilding office representative, Sheikh S.S Kamara, he described the standard operating procedures document (SOPs) for security agencies and media as the best way in achieving peaceful 2023 elections in Liberia.

Also speaking, Internews Senior Media Advisor Jefferson Massah called on the participants from the media to take the message to their respective counties and institutions.