Liberia: Montserrado District 12 Aspirant Donates Medical Supplies to Two Communities Clinics

Monrovia — A Representative aspirant of electoral district #12 Montserrado County, Thomas O. Fallah has donated medical supplies to clinics including, the Destined Clinic at the Swagger Island community in Stephen Tolbert community and Mother Ida Community Clinic at the Daybreak Mouth Open community in Barnesville community.

MFallah who is also the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Thomas Ojuku Fallah Humanitarian Foundation on Monday turned over some medical supplies which includes obstetrics chairs, a wheelchair, four cartons of syringes, two bags of scrubs, four cartons of lines of bed and other equipment to each one healthcare center.

Fallah estimated the worth of the items to be almost US$35,000.00 and said it was his foundation's way of contributing to clinics that are catering to the health needs of the people in the district.

According to him, most of the clinics in the district lack medical supplies which have limited patients' opportunity to get cured for sickness at these various healthcare centers that benefited from the gesture.

He also said, his Foundation remains committed to working by providing empowerment and education programs to people most in need.

Said Fallah, "We have touched, when we go around we see some of our residents go to these clinics they are not attended to because the medical supplies are not there."

He added, "We are going to identify with all the 17 communities within our district in terms of giving medical supplies to them."

In a remarks, the administrator of the Mother Ida Community Clinic, Mr. Joseph C. Felekpolo thanked the Foundation for identifying with their facility.

Also making remarks, the head pastor of the Destiny Glory Faith International Madam Favor Raye, who also runs the day-to-day affairs of the Clinic, thanked Fallah and team for the medical supplies.

According to her, the facility is being self-supported and asked for more help for the clinics, including education for young people in the church.