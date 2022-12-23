Liberia: SCNL Begins Donation of 52 Motorbikes to Forest Edge Community Dwellers in Gola-Forest

23 December 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Francis G. Boayue

Gola — The Society for the Conservation of Nature of Liberia (SCNL) as part of its effort to reserve the Liberian forest, has begun donation of 52 motorbikes among residents that share boundary with the Gola-Forest as part of its Liberia Forest Sector Project Northwest Cluster (LFSP) which aim to preserve the Gola-Forest.

The SCNL through its Liberia Forest Sector Project Northwest Cluster (LFSP), funded by the Forestry Development Authority (FDA), and the World Bank, on Tuesday, began distributing the brand new TVS Star Motorbikes among cooperatives and communities in Gbarpolu and Grand Cape Mount Counties.

At a well-attended event in the two counties, Mr. Richard Hoff, SCNL Project Coordinator, said SCNL has developed an interest in working with community dwellers through sustainable livelihood and a good health care system for people that are situated within and around the Gola Forest, in an effort to protect the forest.

He said the 52 motorbikes will be used by each of the cooperatives to generate funds for commercial purposes, for forest edge communities as means of reducing the cutting down of trees from the forest.

"We have come to add effort to what FDA is doing to safeguard the forest by providing these motorbikes which will be used to generate money for community dwellers in an effort to stop cutting down trees in the forest," Mr. Hoff said.

He extended thanks and appreciation to the World Bank and the FDA for their continuous partnership to protect Liberia's forest.

For his part, Arthur N. Konneh, District Commissioner, Gola-konneh District, lauded the World Bank, FDA through the LFSP, and SCNL for the gesture and assured them that the motorbikes will be used for its intended purpose.

The commissioner also joined SCNL and its partners by calling on citizens to stop cutting down trees and encouraging them to protect the forest for future generations.

"We need to preserve the forest in other to get very good oxygen. So, on behalf of the people of Gola-konneh District, I say thank you to the World Bank, FDA, and SCNL for bringing such a good livelihood program, which is just a prelude for more good things in other for our people to stop brushing the forest,' he said.

George Ville, Youth Chair, Tahn, praised SCNL through World Bank and the FDA for livelihood assistance. "We are happy, we can assure you that nobody will go to the forest to cut down the trees, etc.," he added.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.