Nigerian Celebrities Form Forum to Champion Good Governance

23 December 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Sunday Isuwa

In their quest for good governance in Nigeria, a group of like-minded individuals have come together to float a group known as Celebrities Forum of Nigeria.

The group is a forum of celebrities from different walks of life, for the purpose of influencing common causes for the betterment of Nigerian society.

Its mission includes uniting all celebrities for the purpose of championing good governance in Nigeria.

The forum is co-founded by Sylvester Imonikhe aka J Money and Collins Onyeaji.

Sylvester is a multi-talented music artist, fashion enthusiasts, socialite and CEO of Europe Palace Lounge (a popular night club in Lagos), while Collins is a Nigerian-British Scholar and a reputable international consultant with records of consultative projects across the global scene and Nigeria.

Unveiling the forum last Tuesday, Mr Imonikhe who doubles as the president, described the move as a right step.

At the event, Mr Onyeaji who is the executive chairman of the forum maintained that the influence celebrities have in effecting change in the teeming youths cannot be underestimated as this was clear in 2020 during the #EndSARS protests.

He noted that many celebrities used their platforms to motivate the youths before and during the protest leading to an immediate action from the government.

