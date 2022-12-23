Nigeria: Ikpeazu Dissolves Abia Council Chairmen, Deputies, Councillors

23 December 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Steve Oko

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the immediate dissolution of all 17 Local Government Area Chairmen in Abia State, their Deputies and Councillors.

This, according to a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem, was following the expiration of their tenure.

The dissolved Council officers were elected into a two-year term in office in December 2020.

Gov. Ikpeazu, thanked them for their services and wished them well in their future endeavours.

The Governor further directed that they hand over to the Head of Service of their respective Councils.

