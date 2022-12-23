Nigeria: Oscars 2023 - Nigeria's Tems Shortlisted for 95th Oscars (Full List)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) unveiled its shortlists for the 2023 Oscars in 10 categories.

It has indeed been a great year for Nigerian Afrobeats musician, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems.

The singer, who enjoyed international recognition and spotlights, has been shortlisted for the 95th Oscars awards.

Tems was shortlisted in the Music (Original Song) category for co-writing the song 'Lift me' on the Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) unveiled its shortlists for the 2023 Oscars in 10 categories.

They include documentary and international features as well as a documentary short subject, makeup and hairstyling, original score, original song, animated short, live-action short, and sound and visual effects.

Although the shortlist is different from the official nominations, the official nominations will be announced on 24th January 2023.

The Oscars ceremony will then be held at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood, US, on the 12th of March, 2023.

This year, the 27-year-old artist also received songwriting credit on Beyonce's album, 'Renaissance'; she scored another big one.

In November, she was nominated for the Grammys awards at the 65th edition of the prestigious ceremony. Her feature with Wizkid on the track 'Essence' earned her the spot.

Full List of Categories

Below is the complete list of shortlisted categories:

Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Bad Axe

Children of the Mist

Descendant

Fire of Love

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

Hidden Letters

A House Made of Splinters

The Janes

Last Flight Home

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Retrograde

The Territory

Documentary Short Film

American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton

Anastasia

Angola, Do You Hear Us? Voices from a

Plantation Prison

As Far as They Can Run

The Elephant Whisperers

The Flagmakers

Happiness Is £4 Million

Haulout

Holding Moses

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Nuisance Bear

Shut Up and Paint

Stranger at the Gate

38 at the Garden

International Feature Film

Argentina-- 'Argentina, 1985'

Austria-- 'Corsage'

Belgium-- 'Close'

Cambodia-- 'Return to Seoul'

Denmark-- 'Holy Spider'

France-- 'Saint Omer'

Germany-- 'All Quiet on the Western Front

India-- 'Last Film Show'

Ireland-- 'The Quiet GirlMexico-- 'Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths'

Morocco-- 'The Blue Caftan'

Pakistan-- 'Joyland'

Poland-- 'EO'

South Korea-- 'Decision to LeaveSweden-- 'Cairo Conspiracy'

Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Blonde

Crimes of the Future

Elvis

Emancipation

The Whale

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Devotion

Don't worry, Darling

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Nope

She Said

The Woman King

Women Talking

Music (Original Song)

'Time' -- Amsterdam

'Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)' -- Avatar: The Way of Water

'Lift Me Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

'This Is A Life' -- Everything Everywhere All at Once

'Ciao Papa'-- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

'Til You're Home' -- A Man Called Otto

'Naatu Naatu' -- RRR

'My Mind & Me' -- Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

'Good Afternoon'-- Spirited

'Applause'--Tell It like a Woman

'Stand Up'-- Till

'Hold My Hand'--Top Gun: Maverick

'Dust & Ash'-- The Voice of Dust and Ash

'Carolina'-- Where the Crawdads Sing

'New Body Rhumba'-- White Noise

Animated Short Film

Black Slide

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Debutante

The Flying Sailor

The Garbage Man

Ice Merchants

It's Nice more than Want to Remember

My Year of Dicks

New Moon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is F,AK, lieve It

Passenger

Save Ralph

Sierra

Steakhouse

Live Action Short Film

All in Favor

Almost Home

An Irish Goodbye

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ivalu

Le Pupille

The Lone Wolf

Nakam

Night Ride

Plastic Killer

The Red Suitcase

The Right Words

Sideral

The Treatment

Tula

Warsha

Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

Thirteen Lives

Top Gun: Maverick

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Moonage Daydream

Top Gun: Maverick