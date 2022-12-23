Nigeria: Oscars 2023 - Nigeria's Tems Shortlisted for 95th Oscars (Full List)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) unveiled its shortlists for the 2023 Oscars in 10 categories.
It has indeed been a great year for Nigerian Afrobeats musician, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems.
The singer, who enjoyed international recognition and spotlights, has been shortlisted for the 95th Oscars awards.
Tems was shortlisted in the Music (Original Song) category for co-writing the song 'Lift me' on the Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.
They include documentary and international features as well as a documentary short subject, makeup and hairstyling, original score, original song, animated short, live-action short, and sound and visual effects.
Although the shortlist is different from the official nominations, the official nominations will be announced on 24th January 2023.
The Oscars ceremony will then be held at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood, US, on the 12th of March, 2023.
This year, the 27-year-old artist also received songwriting credit on Beyonce's album, 'Renaissance'; she scored another big one.
In November, she was nominated for the Grammys awards at the 65th edition of the prestigious ceremony. Her feature with Wizkid on the track 'Essence' earned her the spot.
Full List of Categories
Below is the complete list of shortlisted categories:
Documentary Feature Film
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Bad Axe
Children of the Mist
Descendant
Fire of Love
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
Hidden Letters
A House Made of Splinters
The Janes
Last Flight Home
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Retrograde
The Territory
Documentary Short Film
American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton
Anastasia
Angola, Do You Hear Us? Voices from a
Plantation Prison
As Far as They Can Run
The Elephant Whisperers
The Flagmakers
Happiness Is £4 Million
Haulout
Holding Moses
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Nuisance Bear
Shut Up and Paint
Stranger at the Gate
38 at the Garden
International Feature Film
Argentina-- 'Argentina, 1985'
Austria-- 'Corsage'
Belgium-- 'Close'
Cambodia-- 'Return to Seoul'
Denmark-- 'Holy Spider'
France-- 'Saint Omer'
Germany-- 'All Quiet on the Western Front
India-- 'Last Film Show'
Ireland-- 'The Quiet GirlMexico-- 'Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths'
Morocco-- 'The Blue Caftan'
Pakistan-- 'Joyland'
Poland-- 'EO'
South Korea-- 'Decision to LeaveSweden-- 'Cairo Conspiracy'
Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Blonde
Crimes of the Future
Elvis
Emancipation
The Whale
Music (Original Score)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Devotion
Don't worry, Darling
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Nope
She Said
The Woman King
Women Talking
Music (Original Song)
'Time' -- Amsterdam
'Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)' -- Avatar: The Way of Water
'Lift Me Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
'This Is A Life' -- Everything Everywhere All at Once
'Ciao Papa'-- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
'Til You're Home' -- A Man Called Otto
'Naatu Naatu' -- RRR
'My Mind & Me' -- Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
'Good Afternoon'-- Spirited
'Applause'--Tell It like a Woman
'Stand Up'-- Till
'Hold My Hand'--Top Gun: Maverick
'Dust & Ash'-- The Voice of Dust and Ash
'Carolina'-- Where the Crawdads Sing
'New Body Rhumba'-- White Noise
Animated Short Film
Black Slide
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Debutante
The Flying Sailor
The Garbage Man
Ice Merchants
It's Nice more than Want to Remember
My Year of Dicks
New Moon
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is F,AK, lieve It
Passenger
Save Ralph
Sierra
Steakhouse
Live Action Short Film
All in Favor
Almost Home
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
The Lone Wolf
Nakam
Night Ride
Plastic Killer
The Red Suitcase
The Right Words
Sideral
The Treatment
Tula
Warsha
Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Jurassic World Dominion
Nope
Thirteen Lives
Top Gun: Maverick
Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Moonage Daydream
Top Gun: Maverick