Nigeria: Federal Govt, World Bank Rate Niger High On Accountability, Transparency

Niger State has won an award for low debt visibility, transparency, and accountability in the North Central zone of the country from the federal government and the World Bank.

The commissioner for finance, Mallam Usman Tinau Mohammed made this known shortly after presenting the award to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello during the weekly state executive council meeting at the Government House, Minna.

The commissioner said the programme was an initiative of the federal government and the World Bank to ensure transparency and accountability in governance.

He said there were 9 deliverables, and that any state that performed well in all the deliverables will be recognised and awarded.

The commissioner said that Niger State excelled in three major areas such as low debt, transparency, and accountability.

"The Independent Variation Team had earlier visited the state to look into our performance and we were scored," he explained.

According to him, "It is in that direction that Niger State in the North Central came 1st in terms of debt visibility, transparency."