Nigeria: Anap Poll Skewed in Favour of Peter Obi's Supporters - APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC has faulted a fresh poll conducted by NOI Polls Limited, saying the poll was skewed to favour the supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

The spokesperson for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo stated this in a statement on Thursday.

According to Keyamo, the new poll commissioned by Anap Foundation led by Atedo Peterside, put Obi ahead of APC's presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and two other frontline candidates.

Keyamo maintained that the new poll was "deliberately skewed" to encourage Obi's supporters whose enthusiasms have waned in recent times.

Keyamo, also faulted the medium through which the poll was conducted.

Anap Foundation had on Wednesday released its second poll concluded in December, which showed that participants and potential voters preferred Obi to Tinubu; Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).

Recall that Peterside had said Obi has 23 percent, Tinubu scored 13, Atiku got 10 and Kwankwaso polled 2 percent in the fresh poll released in December.

He had also said mobile phones were the instruments used to conduct the poll because of increased mobile phone penetration in the country, adding that a large percentage of people are undecided.

Anap Foundation had released a similar poll in September in which Obi also led the other 17 candidates in the race for Aso Rock's top job in 2023.

Keyamo labeled the fresh Anap's poll concluded at the end of December as a "fallacy" with many unanswered questions.