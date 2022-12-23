Liberia: Veteran Old-Timers Crowns Champions of Lona League

Monrovia — Veteran Old-timer Sports Association football team has been crowned champions of the Liberia Old-timers National Association 2022 league.

The veteran became champions on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Alpha Old-Timers sports pitch on the Duport Road Community.

Presenting the trophy to Veteran Captain Moses Carlos Nyeman, LONA president John Mulbah paid tribute to the entire Veteran family and wished them more success to come in the association league.

The Veteran Old-timer Vice president for Administration Lewis Alva pope JR mentioned that they have struggled for LONA league title for decades and based on the effort they kept on applying they were able to win the LONA championship for the first time in their history.

Said Pope JR: "We are very grateful to God first the team president and his officials, the players and the entire management team of our Veteran for this great success we have achieved in the LONA league and we pray for more to come as we continue our hand-to-hand work for the growth of our association."

He continued that the LONA league is a game of competitions, a game of chance and it depends on what you put into it.

Pope JR recounted the struggle they went through by finishing the league as runners-up and third place but finally achieving their goal to become champions.

He told reporters that the trophy means a lot to the entire Veteran family their Board of Directors and their members in the diaspora.

The team president Emeka Njoku added that they have been wishing for many years to win the LONA league title and that they came closer to winning the league title but never give up until they finally won the association league title.

He described the performance in their just-ended league as magnificent and thank residents of West Point where Veterans Old-timers was founded for their support.

Says Njoku: "First let me say thank you to members of Veteran Sports Association for this great achievement in the history of our team I pray for togetherness for the progress of our association and I'm pleased to say thank you to our opponents for the sportsmanship we all displayed against one another on and off the field of play."

The Board Chairman of the Veteran Old-timers Mr. Cain prince Andrew hoped that the championship they secured in the LONA league history will help to strengthen their togetherness as they continue their celebration of their success in the team history.

The team head Coach Austin Snoh pajebo attributed their success to the support they as members of the association provided for their athletes and prayed for more support in their leagues to come.