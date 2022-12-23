West Africa: ECOWAS Commission Expresses Shock, Says It Stands By the Democratically Elected Government

Monrovia — The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission) has expressed dismay and shock at the news of an attempted coup in the Gambia.

ECOWAS Commission strongly condemns the attempt to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Gambia and underscores ECOWAS' total rejection of all unconstitutional change of government in any Member State.

ECOWAS Commission says it salutes the leadership and personnel of the Gambia security services for their adherence to their constitutional role and for foiling this illegal plot.

ECOWAS Commission says it stands firmly by the democratically elected government of the Gambia and reiterates its total condemnation of the attempted coup plot.

The government in Gambia announced on Wednesday having foiled an attempted military coup.

According to the statement released by the authorities, four soldiers who tried to overthrow President Adama Barrow's government had been arrested.

The situation is now "totally under control" according to the statement that added the army was trying to locate another three accomplices involved in the attempted coup.

No independent confirmation was obtained from any source other than the government statement.

Some reports mention soldiers moving around the presidential headquarters in the capital, Banjul, on Tuesday evening.