Liberia: Post-Mortem Examination Reveals 13-Yr-Old Deceased Ricks Institute Student Was Sick Prior to Her Death

Monrovia — A post-mortem examination performed on the remains of Angel Nagbe, the deceased 13-year-old Ricks Institute 6th grader has revealed that she had a medical problem prior to her death.

This revelation counters her family's assertion that the late Angel Nagbe was healthy and showed no signs of illness prior to boarding the school bus for the field trip to Buchanan on December 12 - the same day she died.

According to Coroner for Montserrado County's report, white fluid was seen from the nostrils of her left ear; both eyes were seen very pale; both palms were also seen pale. Under both feet were pale; there was abrasion between the two breasts with 3mm length, 1mm width.

In conclusion, the coroner stated, "The physical examination performed on the victim proves that the victim had some medical problem before her death. Therefore, I recommend that an autopsy be done in order to establish the actual cause that led to the victim's death."

The Liberia National Police confirmed to FrontPageAfrica that it had the 'aunty' of the deceased, Ms. Lisa Jackson, in custody. According to Ricks Institute, Ms. Jackson was seen administering mediation to Angel before her demise.

Ms. Jackson, according to the school, is listed on the school's record as the legal guardian of the deceased.

However, Moses Zuahdyu, uncle of the late 13-year-old told FrontPageAfria that the family does not know Ms. Lisa Jackson, whom Ricks Institute says, is in their record, as the "legal guardian" of his deceased niece.

Zuahyu stated that Ricks' administration hasn't gone to see the family since the incident occurred.

"So how can they say they want an autopsy when they have not even sat with the family to discuss anything?"

According to Zuahyu, it was classmates of Angel and the alumni association, who went in their own names and not the administration, to visit with them.

He denied having any conversation with Ricks Institute on whether an autopsy should be conducted on the remains of Angel and stressed that is yet to pay the family a visit.

When asked about this purported aunt called Lisa Jackson, whom it is reported to have administered injections to Angel, he said they do not know any Lisa Jackson to be attached to their family. Neither do they know her as any "legal guardian" to Angel as is reportedly in the school's file.

"It is one Prince Nelson, who is the contact person for Angel and not Lisa, or maybe Lisa Jackson is Prince's wife. But we do not know her," he disclosed.

Zuahdyu further argued that he does not understand why the school would say a lady gave injections to Angel when she was supposed to be under the school's watch and supervision on this field trip.

"Even if Ricks is saying someone administered injections to Angel, she was in the school's care. So, why did they allow someone to give her an injection? We entrusted our daughter in your care; so where was the school administration when this person was giving her the injection? Even if someone gives her an injection, how did she come in contact with that person without the knowledge of the school's administration since they took her from Monrovia to Buchanan?"

The deceased uncle said he wasn't disputing that someone gave or didn't give Angel injections, but his contention is that she was in the school's care; adding: "So where did they leave her for this to happen?"