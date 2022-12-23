Liberia: Pres. Weah Urges New AFL First Batch of 176 to Be 'Soldiers of the People'

Monrovia — President George Weah has told graduates of the Class 09th Recruits, the first batch of new soldiers to emerge from the recruitment drive that the Armed Forces of Liberia is, and remains, a force for good, something he said must be withheld.

"Our soldiers must be seen as soldiers of the people as they perform their duties. Let me assure you that my Government is committed to providing, as much as is possible within our budgetary constraints, all of the necessary support to ensure that the Armed Forces of Liberia is, and remains, a Force for Good," Pres. Weah said.

Commander-in-Chief in his Armed Forces Day message on February 11, 2022, ordered that 1,000 additional soldiers be recruited into the Liberian Armed Forces to augment the strength of the Force.

The graduation ceremony marked the completion of over 12 weeks of intense Initial Entry Training (IET) conducted at the Tubman Military Academy, Camp Todee, Montserrado County. The IET was intended to transform the recruited civilians into military personnel.

After 12 weeks of intensive training, the Armed Forces of Liberia on Thursday graduated the first batch of 176 recruits, consisting of 56 females and 120 males, while 24 officers candidates are still undergoing training.

President Weah said the recruitment process will continue subsequently in 2023 as the country's fiscal space will enlarge.

He added: "It is, therefore, with great pleasure that I have joined you here today for the graduation program of the Class 09th Recruits, who are the first batch of new soldiers to emerge from the recruitment drive".

"Since my inauguration as president of the Republic of Liberia and Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia in January 2018, this is the first recruit's graduation program being held under my Government," he said.

The last recruit training exercise, according to the record of the Armed Forces of Liberia, was conducted in 2013, nine years ago.

The Class 08th Recruits graduated at the Tubman Military and Training Academy, Camp Todee, Montserrado County. Since that time, the Armed Forces of Liberia has been unable to hold subsequent recruits training, due to what is said to be budgetary constraints.

President Weah said his government has ensured regular increments in the budget of the Ministry of National Defense over the years.

He added: "Today, I join our citizens in acknowledgment and appreciation of the loyalty, dedication, and commitment of the gallant men and women of the graduating Class 09, and all those serving in the Liberian Armed Forces in our country. Our country salutes you, as heroes and heroines of our time."

The recruitment process according to the President represents a geographical balance of Liberia and was conducted at four strategic and geographical locations (Montserrado, Bomi, Bong, Grand Gedeh, and Maryland Counties.

The President extends his gratitude to the 24 Officer Candidates present who are with us today, who are still undergoing training at the Officer Candidate School at Tubman Military Academy in CampTodee.

"I encourage you to remain focused and persevere through your military career as you learn to lead by example," he said.

President Proud of AFL

Also, at one point, President Weah expressed excitement over what he terms a splendid performance from the Armed Forces of Liberia on a foreign mission

"I am particularly proud of the AFL's contribution to the UN Missions in Mali, South Sudan, the Republic of Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo," he said.

PresidentWeah added: "I also wish to thank our Partners - the United States Government, the Peoples' Republic of China, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Republic of Ghana, and the Arab Republic of Egypt and other partners for their continuous support to the Ministry of National Defense and the Armed Forces of Liberia."

"To our graduating Class 09 of the Armed Forces of Liberia, we salute and thank you for your voluntary service to our nation. You have demonstrated a keen sense of patriotism and regimentation as servicemen bearing the flag that binds us together as a country. Despite the numerous challenges you face, you have stayed the course and have remained committed to endeavoring through the first phase of training. We inspire you to withstand the next phase of your Advance Individual Training."