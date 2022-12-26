South Africa: Popular Musician, Mampintsha Dies At 40

24 December 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Biodun Busari

A popular South African musician, Mandela Maphumulo also known as Mampintsha has died on Saturday.

Mampintsha was forty years of age before his demise today in a hospital, according to several reports from South Africa.

He was a member of Gqom hit band Big Nuz and an entertainment figure, according to EnCA report.

His death was confirmed by a close family friend and record label mate who spoke as an anonymous while the family was preparing a statement.

"It is true. Unfortunately, I can't talk at the moment. Our record label will release a statement," the source said.

According to a statement published by Maphumulo's record label Afrotainment this week, it was disclosed that Maphumulo was admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke last weekend.

Afrotainment said the star suffered a stroke a week ago after a performance with his band, Big Nuz.

"He is currently in hospital receiving medical attention and is under doctor's observation," the label had said in the statement.

Maphumulo, who was affectionately known as Shimora to his followers, was married to fellow gqom musician Bongekile Simelane, popularly known as Babes Wodumo, and they have one child who was born in July 2021.

He was also a feature on their hit reality show, Uthando Lodumo, which is currently in its second season and is broadcast on Showmax.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.