Nigeria: Bandits Attack Community, Kill One, Abduct 45 in Kaduna

27 December 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By John Shiklam in Kaduna

One person was reportedly killed while 45 others were said to have been abducted in an attack by bandits on Angwan Aku community, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A resident of the community, who spoke on telephone, said the incident occurred at about 10am on Christmas Day when the villagers were preparing for church service.

He said initially 52 people were abducted, but seven of them escaped and while the bandits went with 45 people.

He said the bandits, who were well armed came in large numbers and surrounded the village.

"They came around 10am on Sunday when people were preparing to go to church. They were many and they parked their motorcycles on a bush path before they entered the village, shooting sporadically.

"They went from house to house, kidnapping people. They killed one person and went with 53 people but seven people escaped and came back. So 45 people are with them," he said on telephone.

Asked whether security agencies were alerted, he said even if security agencies were alerted , the bandits would have finished their operations and left as the community is very far from Mararaban Kajuru where soldiers are stationed.

Spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, Mohammed Jalige, could not confirm the incident, but he promised to find out and get back.

"I will find out and get back to you please", he said on telephone.

He was yet to get back at the time of this filing this report.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.