Nigeria: 3 Die As Nigerien Military Aircraft Crashes in Niger Republic

26 December 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Tarkaa David and Agency Report

Three persons have lost their lives as a Nigerien military helicopter crashed at an Airport in the neighbouring Niger Republic.

Reuters reported that a Nigerien military helicopter crash landed at an airport in the capital of Niger Republic, Niamey, on Monday, killing three people on board including an expatriate instructor.

The helicopter was returning from a routine training flight when it crashed on a military runway, the statement said.

The report added that the wreckage burst into flames, blocking rescuers from reaching the crew.

Efforts to reach the military hierarchy proved abortive but a commission of inquiry has been set up to determine the cause of the accident.

