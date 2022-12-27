Nigeria: Insecurity Still High, CSO, Group Tell Military Chiefs

In the face of growing insecurity across the country, occasioned by kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, separatist agitations, a prominent civil society organisation, CSO, and a security consulting organisation have cautioned the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Lucky Irabor and other service chiefs against using false narratives on the insecurity ravaging the nation.

The groups' advice came in reaction to last week's claim by a civil society organisation, National Coalition of Concerned Citizens on Peace and Security, that the nation's security situation had greatly improved even as it thanked the military high command for restoring peace in the country.

But specifically, the non-profit organisation and the security consulting group maintained that, contrary to what the inconsequential and non-existent civil society organisation, CSO, National Coalition of Concerned Citizens on Peace and Security would want people to believe, insecurity was still rife in the country, and the minimum requirement was for the military and other security agencies to up their game, as that would naturally engender public confidence.

The two prominent groups operating under the aegis of Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners, SOKIPEP, and Conference of Security Consultants in Nigeria, identified the re-jigging of defence, and security strategies as the launch-pad to securing maximum citizens' support.

In a statement, yesterday, by Rev Dauda Fadia, National Coordinator of SOKIPEP and Prof. Hassan Daura, National Coordinator, Conference of Security Consultants in Nigeria, the groups wondered why Nigerians should believe the so-called 'victory' narrative pushed through cash-and-carry groups, when some territories in the North East, and North West have remained in the grip of enemies of state.

They expressed worry that the 2023 general elections may be imperilled, if the security situation in the country does not improve in the coming weeks and months.

Commending President Muhammadu Buhari for demonstrating noticeable commitment to a secure and peaceful Nigeria, the groups advised the Commander-in-Chief to, as a matter of urgent national priority sack all the Service Chiefs, to pave the way for a re-structured and re-organised defence/security architecture.

"We make bold to convey our dissatisfaction with recent outings by jobless persons, masquerading as CSOs. We categorically state that the narrative put out by the enemies of our nation, with the greatest sense of patriotism, is not a true reflection of what is happening across the six geo-political zones of the country.

"Suffice to say that there has not been any significant improvement in the parlous state of affairs, as far as the security situation in the nation is concerned.

"We are at a lose as to why some Nigerians will be used to give the impression that all is well, even when facts on ground point to the contrary.

"For instance, many communities in the North West, and North East general areas, especially in Kaduna, and Zamfara states, are in the control of terrorists/bandits, who collect levies from the vulnerable residents, ostensibly to guarantee their security.

"For the cash-and-carry civil society group promoting the invisible successes of the military, we wish to remind them that just last week, over 40 person's were mindlessly butchered unprovoked in their ancestral homes in malla gum in Kaura LGA of Kaduna State without military intervention despite earlier notice of the impending action by the attackers. We implore those promoting the success narrative just not only to hang on in their offices but also continue to draw money from the Federal Government's purse for selfish utilisation, to remember that they shall give account of their deeds before their creator, God Almighty one day."