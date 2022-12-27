Nigerians in UK Task Political Parties, Candidates On Town Hall Meetings

Nigerians in the United Kingdom (UK) have tasked candidates of various political parties with the need to engage with the citizens on what they should expect if elected into office.

Mr Daddy Kris, a Nigerian based in London, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview that Nigerians in the UK were eager to engage candidates for the 2023 general elections to know what they have in stock if elected into office.

Kris, who is the founder of Superior Radio and Television (SRTV), said that the yearning for the engagement led to the organisation of a virtual town hall meeting scheduled to begin on Dec. 27.

"We have a candidate who is a serving House of Representatives member from Ethiope Federal Constituency of Delta State, Ben Igbakpa, coming to interact with the people on his election programme," he said.

According to Kris, the constant demand by Nigerians for good governance and good leaders will be the defining factors in the country's prepare for the 2023 general elections.

"It is on this notion that SRTV London in partnership with individuals, various platforms and organisations came up with town hall meetings.

"As the name implies, it is an avenue for our host, candidates, party representatives or supporters come virtually to discuss their manifestos.

"The importance of the town hall meeting cannot be far fetched as it will help foster unity and healthy competition among flag bearers, political parties and party members.

"It will help the political parties to inform and educate Nigerians on their programmes and also hear from the average Nigerians on what their expectations are ahead of the elections.

"It is also expected to build a true sportsmanship among the candidates of various political parties and discourage politicians from being desperate," Kris said.

He added that various Nigerian associations, town unions, socio-cultural groups and individuals in UK have declared their interest to participate in the virtual town hall meetings.