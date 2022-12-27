Africa: 2023 - AU Devt Agency Insists On Violence-Free Elections in Nigeria

AFRICAN Union Development Agency, AUDA-NEPAD, has said the continental body wants Nigeria's elections in 2023 to be violence-free.

National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer of AUDA-NEPAD, disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday, while interacting with journalists.

According to her, the agency had begun the implementation of a national action plan on violence free election across the six political zone.

She said: "Buhari has promised free election, we should all support him. We have no other country except Nigeria.

"Do not allow personal interest or quest for whatever that won't support the peace of this country to come to play during the 2023 election.

"Therefore, we need to join hands to campaign for violence-free elections."

Akobundu added that the expectation of the agency was that the media would act professionally to avert breach of peace through their reportage before, during and after next year's general election

Consequently, she admonished journalists to report the truth concerning the elections.

The AUDA-NEPAD boss also observed that as part of the organisation's mandate, it would support the president's vision of pulling 100 million poor Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

She, however, said limited resources, especially funding has been a serious challenge as more Nigerians continue to fall below the poverty line.