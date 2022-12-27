Nigeria: Proceed On Unapproved Trips, Be Sanctioned, Rector Warns Employees

Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, in Ondo State, Prof. Emmanuel Fasakin, weekend, vowed to sanction employees of the institution who travel out of the country without permission.

Prof. Fasakin gave the warning during the institution's Christmas Carol and Nine Lessons Service, which took place at the institution.

The rector said: "It is always my desire that we identify some members of staff who contributed exceptionally to the development of this institution in this course of the year, but some logistic hitches will not make that possible.

"Even if we will not be bringing individuals out to receive awards this year, I want you to know that I appreciate the efforts being made by individuals.

"Of particular interest to me are individuals who have decided not to join the japa syndrome, especially in this dispensation when it has become the rave for people to run away from Nigeria.

"The droves of the people who 'japa' from the country fail to reflect on what will become of our dear country if everyone bails out because of the challenges we face. The country will be ruined completely.

"Well, I do not gloss over the myriad of challenges Nigeria is facing presently but the situation calls for all well-meaning nationals to jointly find solutions so that our fatherland can be better.

"It is in the light of this that management has decided to invoke the full weight of extant regulations on those who have misused the various opportunities we are providing our personnel to develop for their selfish interests.

"No longer shall we condone travelling out of the country without adhering to the laid down guidelines.

"Members of the polytechnic should take cognizance that overseas training can only be approved by the governing council.

"Whosoever travels out of the country, under whatever guise without the relevant approval from Council, will have questions to answer. If they cannot answer those questions satisfactorily, they may be sanctioned.