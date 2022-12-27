African Biennale of Photography in Mali Defends Culture Despite Difficulties

Despite a security crisis in the West Africa and Sahel regions, Covid-19, and diplomatic tensions with France, organisers of the African Biennale of Photography have managed to put on the Pan-African exhibition in Bamako, Mali in the spirit of resilience and resistance.

"Despite the difficult context, marked by multiple crises in Mali and all over the world, the Transitional Government wishes to maintain this major cultural event," said Mali's Culture Minister Andogoly Guindo.

Titled partially in Bambara, the African Biennale of Photography has an ambitious slogan: "Maa ka Maaya ka ca a yere kono - On Multiplicity, Difference, Becoming, and Heritage", the festival organisers invited artists from around Africa to contribute their interpretation of various phases of transition.

Some 75 artists from the African continent and diaspora were invited to contribute to the 13th edition.

This theme coincides with the Bamako Encounters African Biennale of Photography spirit of resilience and resistance.

"We cannot ignore the difficulties in which we are, even in wanting to hold this Biennale, because it is important for us, for Africa," said Cheikh Diallo, general delegate of the African Biennale of Photography.

"This Biennale should also create a link, a social link, an economic link and a political link," he added.

Diplomatic relations between Paris and Bamako are tense - RFI broadcasts and French NGOs have been banned by Mali's transitional government.

However, the vital partnership between the Biennale de la photo and the French Institute, a cultural centre has been maintained.

"We remain in contract with France," said Cheikh Diallo.

"We are supported and we thank this loyalty in the conduct of this partnership. We are fighting for culture and I believe that is the best policy," he added.

The exhibition also references Aimé Césaire's seminal poem "Unmaking and Remaking the Sun".

In addition to the African and diaspora artists invited to participate, the Biennale is holding a retrospective of works by Daoud Aoulad Syad (Morocco), Maria Magdalena Campos Pons (Cuba/ USA), Samuel Fosso (Cameroon), Joy Gregory (Jamaica/ UK), and Jo Ractliffe (South Africa).

The official exhibition is hosted at various public buildings around the capital, including the National Museum of Mali, African House of Photography, Bamako Railway Station, and French Institute of Mali.

The 13th edition of Bamako Encounters opened earlier in December in the Malian capital and is showing until 8 February, 2023.