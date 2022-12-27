Rwanda Premier League Return Leg Rescheduled to January 20

The second round of Rwanda Premier League, which was initially due to kick off February 5, has been rescheduled to January 20 as per the revised 2022/23 football calendar announced by local football governing body (Ferwafa) on Saturday, December 24.

The changes were made after Rwanda failed to qualify for the forthcoming African Nations Championships (CHAN) 2023 that will take place in Algeria from January 13 to February 4.

While there will be no local football action in countries that will take part at the biennial tournament, Ferwafa opted to change the league to ensure that the league closes on time.

The revised calendar will now see the topflight close on May 28.

More changes also apply for the second division and the Women's league calendar.

Second tier will resume on January 27 with the group stages closing April 16. The playoffs will be played from April 22 while the final will take place on May 29.

Meanwhile, the women's first division league returns on January 27 while the women's second division will resume on February 4.

Peace Cup 2023 competitions will begin on February 7 and the final will take place on May 14.