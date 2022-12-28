Nigeria: Saraki Denies Siphoning UBEC Funds

27 December 2022
Leadership (Abuja)

Immediate past Senate president and former governor of Kwara State, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has denied the alleged claim by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq that he embezzled the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) funds.

He also denied the claim that he used his position as Senate President to prevent the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating the case.

Saraki said he has asked his lawyers to write to the governor to retract the claims or face legal action.

He said, "I have told my lawyers to write to him to retract the statement or be ready to prove it in court", Saraki stated in a statement signed by his press officer on local matters, AbdulGaniyu AbdulQadir.

"It will be recalled that (Governor) Abdulrahman made the claim on Sunday while speaking at the inauguration of the campaign council of the APC Senatorial Candidate for Kwara Central," the statement added.

